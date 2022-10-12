Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 165,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,331. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

