Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,961,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 17,396,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Zomedica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 413.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,082,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 871,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zomedica by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707,993 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Zomedica by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,172,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 567,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 240.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

Read More

