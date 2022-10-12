Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 154,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,415. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 745.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $4,090,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

