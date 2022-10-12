Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.82

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 15839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $885.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $179,053.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares in the company, valued at $728,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,061 shares of company stock valued at $528,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 109,268 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Zuora by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

