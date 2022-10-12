ZUSD (ZUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $716.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZUSD Token Profile

ZUSD’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 tokens. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for ZUSD is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (ZUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZUSD has a current supply of 2,122,424 with 1,472,237 in circulation. The last known price of ZUSD is 1.00064844 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,391.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stablecoin.z.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

