1,769 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJJ stock opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

