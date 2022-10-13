22,347 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 104,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

