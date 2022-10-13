231,499 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,000. Portland General Electric makes up 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of POR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,856. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

