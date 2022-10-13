2,668 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 147,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

AEE opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

