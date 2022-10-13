32,000 Shares in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRLT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $552.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

