3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 134,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,417. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

