40,662 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after buying an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

IIPR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 4,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.