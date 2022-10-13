44,237 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.