5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FPLSF stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

