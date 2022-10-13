6,660 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&R Block Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 20,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

