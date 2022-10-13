93,650 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter valued at $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,349,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares in the company, valued at $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $90,059. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

