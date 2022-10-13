A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

AOS opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $6,767,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 105,693 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

