A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

