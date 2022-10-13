ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLYGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 22 price target on the stock.

ABB Turbo Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACLLY opened at 14.70 on Monday. ABB Turbo Systems has a 12-month low of 14.40 and a 12-month high of 20.00.

ABB Turbo Systems AG focuses on manufacturing and servicing turbochargers for diesel and gas engines. The company's products are used in marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. The company is based in Baden, Switzerland.

