ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 22 price target on the stock.

ABB Turbo Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACLLY opened at 14.70 on Monday. ABB Turbo Systems has a 12-month low of 14.40 and a 12-month high of 20.00.

ABB Turbo Systems Company Profile

ABB Turbo Systems AG focuses on manufacturing and servicing turbochargers for diesel and gas engines. The company's products are used in marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. The company is based in Baden, Switzerland.

