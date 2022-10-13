ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABB Turbo Systems (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 22 price target on the stock.
ABB Turbo Systems Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ACLLY opened at 14.70 on Monday. ABB Turbo Systems has a 12-month low of 14.40 and a 12-month high of 20.00.
ABB Turbo Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB Turbo Systems (ACLLY)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Turbo Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Turbo Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.