Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.6 %

ABT traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.73. 145,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

