AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

ABBV opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

