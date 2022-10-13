ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

