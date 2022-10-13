ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.53 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 30,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,064. The firm has a market cap of $434.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

