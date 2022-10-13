Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.60

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.76), with a volume of 17737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.78).

Accsys Technologies Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.05. The company has a market capitalization of £112.37 million and a P/E ratio of -371.67.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

