Ace Cash (ACEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,309.00

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $136.62 million and approximately $13,309.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.69650118 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,529.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

