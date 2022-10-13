Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Down 6.2%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 11,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 985,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $991.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.