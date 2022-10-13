Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMIGY. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,513.40.

AMIGY stock remained flat at $20.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,673. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 10.32%.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

