Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,683,744. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

