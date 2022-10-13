Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1138346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,116.43.

Adyen Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

