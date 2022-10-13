Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.86. Aegon shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 65,260 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Aegon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Aegon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

