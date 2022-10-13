AF Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of AF Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $204.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.33 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

