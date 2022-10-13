Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 9.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.94. 145,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,709,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

