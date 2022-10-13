Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of AGIO opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,362,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

