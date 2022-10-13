Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after buying an additional 935,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after buying an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

