Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

