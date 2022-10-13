Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Air T stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
