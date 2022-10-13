Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 259.2% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,243.0 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRTF shares. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

