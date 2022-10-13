Akumin (AKU) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Akumin to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akumin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 140 728 1619 30 2.61

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 67.11%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 102.59%. Given Akumin’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.78 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $56.95 million 0.44

This table compares Akumin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akumin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,501.07% -52.49% -22.23%

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s rivals have a beta of -1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akumin rivals beat Akumin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

