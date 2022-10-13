Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance
ARLP stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,084,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.