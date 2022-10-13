Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARLP stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,084,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

