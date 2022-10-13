Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.74

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.74 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.74 ($0.12), with a volume of 2598464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.48 ($0.13).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £23.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

