Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.44

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.44 and last traded at C$26.72, with a volume of 48162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

