Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.44

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.44 and last traded at C$26.72, with a volume of 48162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.03.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

