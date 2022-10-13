Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.60 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $109.60 million and $1.77 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.57 or 0.01415179 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004991 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00044357 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.01583428 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.