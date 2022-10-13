Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Tops $105.90 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $105.90 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.01433624 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00047232 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.01577157 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

