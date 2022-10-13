Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,337,220. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

