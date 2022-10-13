Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $785,659,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

