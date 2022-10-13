Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

