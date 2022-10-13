Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Trading Up 0.7 %

ALO opened at €17.13 ($17.48) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a one year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.19.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.