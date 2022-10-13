Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie cut Alumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Alumina Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $3.30 on Monday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

