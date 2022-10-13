American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Cannabis Stock Down 5.7 %
American Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 24,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,798. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
American Cannabis Company Profile
