American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Cannabis Stock Down 5.7 %

American Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 24,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,798. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

American Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.