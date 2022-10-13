American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

